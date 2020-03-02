In Somma, a welfare home is being created out of the “Aielli Legacy”

“A big thank you to the Carabelli Foundation for believing in SPES and the town administration.” The Mayor of Somma Lombardo, Stefano Bellaria, is extremely satisfied, after the news that the Carabelli Foundation will be receiving €1.05 million for an “After us” facility in the rooms of the “Aielli Legacy”.

The funding, which comes under the “Emblematici maggiori” call for proposals has a double value for Somma: a major social project to help disabled people, and, at the same time, restoration of the building in the Mezzana district (see photo).

The project presented by the non-profit Foundation “Casa Amica Cesare Carabelli” is part of the increasingly topical, important chapter “After us”, that is, interventions to guarantee a decent life for people who are not self-sufficient, also when they lose their original family members, their parents.

This important intervention has additional value for the town of Somma Lombardo, because it will be associated with the recovery “of the so-called ‘Aielli Legacy’, which was donated by a long-established family from Mezzana, and which, for more than thirty years, has been waiting to be used,” Bellaria continued. “At last, we’re going to be able to do something with it.”

The property is owned by SPES, which is run by the council. The Carabelli Foundation is going to carry out work on the main wing, to create eight apartments for “After us”, and “SPES is going to work on the other wing, to create a civic hall for Mezzana and a solidarity general store in collaboration with Caritas.” Work is also going to be carried out on the green area, which will become a new local park.

“The main credit goes to the Carabelli Foundation,” Bellaria acknowledged, “who have a community that has worked well for many years and that have put their faith in SPES and the council over this new project. A big thank you goes to the current Board of SPES, the employees, and the former chairman, Andrea Gambini.”

There remains, however, a little disappointment in Somma, over the fact that the project to renovate the “Fattorie Visconti” is not being funded. But on this front, the council is not inactive, but has issued another call for plans on how to make the property safe.