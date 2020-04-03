“We can’t host you, but we can show you the beauty of Calabria.”

From Palazzo Arnone, in Cosenza, the director of the regional directorate of museums of Calabria, Antonella Cuciniello, announces the adhesion to the national campaign “La cultura non si ferma“, promoted by the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, with the aim of making the Italian cultural heritage known, making it accessible from home.

On the YouTube channel of the Mibact , with the hashtag #iorestoacasa, all the beauty of Calabria: a video synthesis of 3 minutes to intrigue and encourage the desire for knowledge, passing through the halls of the National Gallery of Cosenza, in a succession of aerial views of the territory that reach, first, the slopes of Mount Consolino, with the small Byzantine church La Cattolica, then, towards the sea, Le Castella, on the Gulf of Squillace and the National Archaeological Museum of Locri on the Ionian side …

Testimonies from the Paleolithic to the twentieth century, among the oldest of which the bronze bull, symbol of Sybari (National Museum and Archaeological Park of the Sibaritide), the underwater discoveries of the ancient archaeological museum Kaulon, and more, painted vases, terracotta statuettes, armour, jewellery and silver coins as well as the precious bronze horse muzzle of the fourth century BC, recovered by the Carabinieri of the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit, recently acquired by the National Archaeological Museum of Crotone, where it has been on display since last December. “If we cannot host you,” says the director Cucciniello, “we can invite you to discover – or rediscover – the National Gallery of Cosenza and the other state museums virtually, experimenting new ways of interacting with the public, through our websites and social profiles”.

https://www.varesenews.it/photogallery_new/images/2020/03/calabria-iorestoacasa-793359.610×431.jpg

In this period when museums, archaeological parks, libraries, archives, theatres, cinemas are closed due to the coronavirus emergency, the Mibact, through a choral commitment of all its institutes, shows not only what is usually accessible to the public, but also the ‘backstage’ of the cultural heritage with the many professionals involved in teaching, conservation, protection, enhancement. Through the website and its social Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles, the Ministry relaunches the numerous initiatives of public and private institutions that sent video contributions on the occasion of the solidarity marathon “L’Italia chiamò”. An overall database of all the activities is provided by the page “La cultura non si ferma” on the website https://www.beniculturali.it/laculturanonsiferma, which is constantly updated, where there are other initiatives of the places of culture in Calabria.