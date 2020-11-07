Itineraries in the Novarese: the San Salvatore Church, jewel of Massino Visconti
The Abbey was born from the settlement of the Augustinian monks on the Biviglione mount in the fifteenth century
Among the itineraries to discover of the artistic and historic jewels of the Novarese, the Lakes Tourist District recommends visiting the oldest nucleus of the San Salvatore Church of Massino Visconti. The edifice is constituted by the apse on the left side of it dating back to the half of the eleventh century. The interior is decorated with recently restored frescos, with a fresco identified as a fine work of art of Johannes de Campo.
The Abbey was born from the settlement of the Augustinian monks on the Biviglione mount in the fifteenth century, who spread the worship of the Madonna della Cintura. From the left side of the church you go down the holy staircase and you access two old chapels of Santa Margherita and San Quirico, respectively of the thirteenth and twelfth century. The belfry is of the seventeenth century.
For information about the access: Pro Loco 0322/219713, village hall 0322/219120 https://www.distrettolaghi.it/it/luoghi/abbazia-di-san-salvatore
Translated by Sara Francesca
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Ambulanze in coda al pronto soccorso di Gallarate. Molte le richieste di ricovero ma mancano i posti
gokusayan su Croce di bronzo al caporal maggiore Matteo Toia, aggredito con le forbici a Milano
gokusayan su Senza mascherina in stazione a Varese, aggredisce gli agenti e danneggia uffici in Questura: arrestato
lenny54 su Fontana: “Lombardia tutta in zona rossa, prime deroghe solo fra 2 settimane”
turi su Lombardia in zona rossa, Fontana: "Decisione del governo incomprensibile"
antonio_cantele su Lombardia in zona rossa, Fontana: "Decisione del governo incomprensibile"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.