Itineraries in the Novarese: the San Salvatore Church, jewel of Massino Visconti

Among the itineraries to discover of the artistic and historic jewels of the Novarese, the Lakes Tourist District recommends visiting the oldest nucleus of the San Salvatore Church of Massino Visconti. The edifice is constituted by the apse on the left side of it dating back to the half of the eleventh century. The interior is decorated with recently restored frescos, with a fresco identified as a fine work of art of Johannes de Campo.

The Abbey was born from the settlement of the Augustinian monks on the Biviglione mount in the fifteenth century, who spread the worship of the Madonna della Cintura. From the left side of the church you go down the holy staircase and you access two old chapels of Santa Margherita and San Quirico, respectively of the thirteenth and twelfth century. The belfry is of the seventeenth century.

For information about the access: Pro Loco 0322/219713, village hall 0322/219120 https://www.distrettolaghi.it/it/luoghi/abbazia-di-san-salvatore

Translated by Sara Francesca

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke