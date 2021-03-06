Odiopedia, the new search engine for victims of bullying

In 2020 alone, there were 126 cases of revenge porn in Italy, of which only 47% were reported. On the other hand, there were 1000 cases of harassment, of which only 27% were reported, 2236 cases of online defamation (of which only 40% were reported) and 636 cases of sextortion (extortion with sexual coercion), of which only 5.6% were reported.

These are just some of the figures relating to hatred on the Internet, which have been made public over the last few days, thanks to Safer Internet Day (which, this year, was on 9 February), which was established in 2004 by the European Union.

And now, in Italy, there is also a Wikipedia that helps those who are victims of hate. It is called Odiopedia, and it is a collaborative search engine, in which you can type in the name of your town, and discover the associations that can help anyone in difficulty. Odiopedia maps anti-violence organisations, associations and centres, and individuals who support and promote the protection of inviolable personal rights.

Each subject on the map has its own profile describing what it does and how it provides practical help. In Odiopedia, there is a map of non-profit organisations, trade associations, anti-violence centres, and the whole world of the third sector, which seeks to do its part against hatred and discrimination through hospitality, integration, legal, psychological and health assistance, and prevention.

Odiopedia is a project promoted by COP – Chi Odia Paga, that has been developed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, in collaboration with Wired, on Safer Internet Day.

COP is a legal-tech company with a social vocation that deals with the protection and legal defence of victims of online hate (revenge porn, cyberstalking, online defamation, cyberbullying, hate speech).

Wired, the legendary technology and lifestyle magazine launched in the United States in 1993, has had an Italian version since 2009, which is published by Condé Nast Publications, who also publish Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Translated by Graziani Edoardo, Perinelli Giorgia, Rota Andrea and Tropolini Alessia

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook