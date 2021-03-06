How to convert YouTube audio

How many times have you thought about downloading the audio of a YouTube video? Whether it is a song, a documentary or any other video, this is a very common need. But is it possible to download an mp3 file of the YouTube video we are interested in? Absolutely, yes! Indeed, there are many sites on the Internet that allow you to carry out this sort of conversion, because after all, it is a conversion.

Although the choice is very wide, it is also true that many of the available tools can be particularly annoying to use: for example, many contain a lot of advertising and annoying pop-ups. On one hand, this can make it much more inconvenient to use and on the other hand, it can take much longer to convert. However, there is a YouTube converter that allows you to do this very quickly and effectively. You will find details later in the article.

What operation is performed?

When we convert a YouTube video to extract the audio, what operation is carried out? An actual conversion is carried out, where the audio of the video is transformed into an MP3 file that you can download to your device. This is a very simple and functional operation that allows us to download the file of the song we are passionate about, for example, a song that is present in a YouTube video; we can then share this file on other devices that we have at our disposal, such as a tablet or a smartphone. It goes without saying that when using these kinds of tools we should convert YouTube videos that are not covered by copyright, or at least make sure that the owner of the video consents to the operation. This can be found in YouTube’s own terms of service.

Best site to download audio from YouTube videos

Let’s get to the crux of this article, which is the best site to use in order to download audio from YouTube videos. It is clickmp3.com/it. It is definitely one of the best sites in question that we can find online. You can convert videos from YouTube very quickly, in some cases in four or five seconds. One of the positive aspects is that no registration is required to carry out the conversion and it can be done easily from your PC, without downloading any programs or installing any extensions or anything else.

This can be done easily online, without any problems. Obviously there is no problem with the type of operating system you are using either, you can convert from Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android and many other devices. As we have already mentioned, one of the positive factors of this website is the fact that there are practically no annoying and insidious advertisements that could cause continuous interruptions in our operations. Another positive thing that definitely deserves to be mentioned is the fact that you can make practically unlimited use of the site, even when downloading very long videos without any download and duration limits.

Translated by Bocse Adriana, Guarneri Sarah, Perinelli Giorgia and Villa Michela

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke