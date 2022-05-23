Attorneys already have so much to deal with when solving a case, and digging for evidence and interviewing witnesses will only waste their valuable resources. That’s when professional private investigators will be your best bet. They already have the knowledge, resources, and expertise to do all these activities on the behalf of lawyers while remaining discreet and confidential, so you can focus better on solving the case.

This article will mention 6 different ways how private investigators can help attorneys. Read below to learn!

1. Finding People

A witness can help you with solving your case in a cinch. However, this can take a lot of non-billable hours. That’s when you use the services of a private investigator.

They have access to public databases and most of them are even subscribed to them on the basis of their profession. They also use software and innovative tools to quickly locate and identify hard-to-find witnesses.

They will, then, interview them to make your case stronger and bring a witness to your case.

2. Finding Evidence

Having solid evidence is imperative to seal an attorney’s victory, which can be a tedious and time-consuming task.

A private investigator can go through a police report, for example, and find any weak links to connect and get to a reasonable conclusion. They will see if there are any details that are missing in the report and can get them a lead in the case.

Moreover, they can use social media as well to gather evidence. Almost everyone nowadays uses social media, and this can be a spectacular platform to find the whereabouts of a witness and uncover the truth.

3. Finding Hidden Assets

In other civil and criminal cases, lawyers may have to locate hidden assets too to solve the case. Especially when the owner of these assets know that a case is being investigated against them, they will try their level best to conceal their assets.

A professional private investigator will help you find the sources of these assets using their own tested methods. For example, they may locate assets to solve a personal injury case, a divorce case, or to collect a debt.

An investigator can also trace the offshore accounts or identify bank accounts in a fraud case that may be strategically concealed.

4. Conduct Surveillance

When trying to unearth the facts in a case by spying on the target, it’s very important that you remain as discreet as possible.

As private investigators are well-experienced in their job, they conduct surveillance on the witnesses without showing themselves and without breaking the law, so it could be used in court.

Usually, marital infidelity and insurance fraud cases require surveillance to gather photos or videos and new witnesses as solid proof.

5. Help in Diverse Cases

Whether you’re a lawyer who deals with employment law, matrimonial issues, family law, criminal cases, insurance claims and frauds, estate planning, or housing disputes, you can easily find a legal investigator who practices in such diverse cases.

So, for instance, an expert investigator can help an employment lawyer in employee screening or background checks. Locate and interview witnesses and obtain and verify evidence for criminal lawyers. Verify the legitimacy of documents and expose forgeries for a financial fraud case.

6. Assess the History of Your Case

Knowing the history of your case can make it easier for you to put together the missing pieces of the case to help you understand it better and take reasonable steps.

For example, you may assess the corporate history to facilitate you in a real estate dispute. However, this can, again, be quite time-consuming.

Hence, these tasks can be done by a private investigator to help you collect all the past and missing information by gathering lost documents and witnesses.