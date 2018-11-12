Researcher from Insubria awarded in London
Dr Barbiero carried out her studies at the Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology, which is led by Professor Kilstrup-Nielsen.
A few days ago, Isabella Barbiero, a researcher from Insubria University’s Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology, which is led by Professor Charlotte Kilstrup-Nielsen, received a Junior Fellowship of $10,000, in London, at the CDKL5 Forum.
“Mutations in the CDKL5 gene lead to the onset of a very rare, very serious neurological disorder, known as the CDKL5 disorder, which is characterised by epileptic seizures that occur primarily in girls, within the first three months of life, that are often resistant to drugs. Moreover, patients have severe mental retardation, a reduction in motor skills, and autistic traits,” Professor Kilstrup-Nielsen explained. “The main goal of my laboratory is to characterise the molecular defects linked to the loss of CDKL5, and use this information to design new therapeutic strategies.”
In this field, Dr Barbiero has assessed the therapeutic potential of a number of neurosteroids for the CDKL5 disorder. Dr Barbiero, 32, from Carnago, near Varese, graduated in Biomedical Sciences at Insubria University, and attended the Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology of the Biology and Life Science Department in Villa Mana, Busto Arsizio, during her university studies, where she also obtained her Doctorate in Neurobiology.
Isabella Barbiero received the award on 22 October, during the CDKL5 Forum, in London, from Majid Jafar, the President and founder of the Loulou foundation (http://www.louloufoundation.org/index.html), which funds research into the CDKL5 disorder. The researcher was awarded for her contribution to the current knowledge of the CDKL5 functions; her results have been published in international magazines in the last two years.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
carlo196 su Visita in endocrinologia all’ospedale di Circolo di Varese? A febbraio 2020
NIXPIX su Ippodromo, «Tenerlo aperto conviene a tutti»
Giuseppe Lubian su Galmarini: nuovi responsabili per ginecologia e cardiologia
carlo196 su Denunciato quindicenne con 20 grammi di fumo
Vinx su Emergenza pronto soccorso: "la Regione assuma più medici e infermieri"
Vinx su Ospedali, i cittadini protestano. E i vertici regionali?
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.