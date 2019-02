Presentation of 2019 hiking course

The presentation of the 2019 Hiking Courses organised by SIEL, the Intersectional School of Hiking, is on Thursday, 28 February 2019, at 9 p.m., at the headquarters of CAI, in Somma Lombardo.

There are two courses, at two levels, basic and advanced.

The basic course consists of 14 theoretical lessons and 7 excursions “in the field”, and the advanced course consists of 17 classroom sessions and 10 excursions.

The first lesson is scheduled for 14 March.