Paths, villages and cycle paths: “Do the right thing” celebrates slow tourism
Experience and discover the local territory, explore alternative destinations to the traditional ones. At the trade fair dedicated to critical consumption, numerous meetings dedicated to "slow" tourism.
From walking, to cycle tourism, from family strolls to the discovery of villages and local traditions: 2019 is the year of slow tourism, a travel philosophy that invites visitors to experience and discover local territories, in a green and sustainable way.
These are themes that combine perfectly with the lifestyles and consumption choices promoted by “Fa’ la cosa giusta” (“Do the Right Thing”), the large event scheduled from 8 – 10 March at Fieramilanocity.
“Responsible” tourism has always been one of the main areas of this event, which invites us to discover Italian territories and destinations that are off the beaten track, and to promote innovative travel experiences. In addition to specialised exhibitors, “Fa ‘la cosa giusta” is planning numerous public discussion meetings dedicated to specific proposals and initiatives, some of which are organised by VareseNews, who are the media partner of the trade fair and who will be present with two dedicated stands. The topics at the centre of this year’s fair include making the most of the Italian network of paths, from the best known, such as the Via Francigena, to those that are there to be rediscovered, such as the Via Francisca del Lucomagno.
