Varesenews launches your summer camp 2019
Are you organising summer camps for children and young people? Holidays in the midst of nature, thematic sports or language camps?
Are you organising summer camps for children and young people? Holidays in the midst of nature, thematic sports or language camps? The “Special Summer Camp 2019” of Varesenews is the place for you.
The formula is simple and offers great visibility: to involve all the organizations, the associations, groups and individuals who organize activities for children and young people, giving them a space to promote their program through the pages of a newspaper that has been accompanying the everyday life of Varese people for over 20 years.
The final goal is to offer families a space where they can get informed in order to decide on how they want their children to spend their summer days, allowing them to spend quality time, while learning and socializing with their peers.
In 2017 we started for the first time the experience of the “Special Summer Camps”, which aroused great interest among our readers, arriving to be visited by an average of more than 15,000 people per week, shared on Facebook hundreds of times and strengthened by posts and photo galleries published on Facebook about each summer camp.
We repeated the same thing in 2018 and once again there were many organisations that got involved and became our partners:
Sportpiù and Energicamente
Teen’s Power
CUS Insubria
Association Vita a Colori
Monate Rowers
Idea Village – Gazzetta Summer Camp 2018
Saronno Servizi
Cooperativa Sociale Elaborando
Helen Doron Varese, Valcuvia and Besozzo
CSL (Centre for Linguistic Studies)
Cooperativa Sociale NATURart and Cooperativa La Miniera di Giove
Protezione Civile di Varese – Mobile emergency nucelo
Baobab Cooperative
Cooperativa Educational Team, ProLoco of Varese and the municipal swimming pool of Varese
Fonteviva Lake
San Rocco Onlus Service Centre
ASD Versatility Ranch & Stock Horse Club and Badi Farm
Cultural Association Binario 9 3/4
C.A.G. Rainoldi
Rowers of Varese
Seprio Riding Centre
CSI Varese
CSI Bisuschio
Gioca Bimbo of Gallarate
ASD Morazzone
ASD Viggiù Calcio
For further information, do not hesitate to write to manuela.degregori@varesenews.it or contact us on 0332 873168.
