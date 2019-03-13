Walk among citrus trees in Cannero Riviera

In the afternoon of Friday, March 15, CAI Luino offer a walk in Cannero Riviera in public and private gardens to admire and discover real natural beauty accompanied by a tourist guide.

There is a place in Italy with a special microclimate just in front of Luino and it is Cannero Riviera. In this small town, situated on the Piedmontese shore of Lake Maggiore, citrus fruits grow in the open land at a very unusual northern latitude. Their presence certainly dates back to the seventeenth century.

It is a unique landscape situated between mountains and lake. Mount Morissolo shelters this town full of gardens, where the biodiversity of citrus fruits is typical, from the northern winds. Citrus fruits, sun, light, colour, perfume, lake, legends, history, fantasy, traditions, nature, culture will accompany us in a well-rounded walk. Anyone who is interested can join the walk. The walking time is about two hours. The city route is without difficulty and suitable for everyone. The participation fees are the purchase of the round-trip ticket for the navigation Lake Maggiore Luino/Cannero and €2 for the tourist guide. The walk will also take place with moderately adverse weather with an umbrella. The excursion is open to all without reservation – Promoters – Magda – Eliana – Gianni

Plan

1.10 pm – Meeting at the Luino navigation station and purchase of individual tickets

1.30 pm – Departure for Cannero

1.50 pm – Meeting at the jetty of Cannero with the tourist guide

2.00 pm – Start of the visit

4.00 pm – End of visit

4.25 pm – Boarding and departure for Luino

4.45 – Arrival in Luino

Insurance: each participant in the trip is responsible for his or her own safety.

Information:

Pro Loco Maccagno Viale Garibaldi, 1, 21010 Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca – 0332 562009; e-mail info@prolocomaccagno.it

CAI Luino via B. Luini 16 tel/fax 0332 511101; e-mail cailuino@cailuino.it

Tourist Information Luino – via della Vittoria 1 Luino – tel. 0332-530019; e-mail infopoint@comune.luino.va.it