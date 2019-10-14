Ferris wheel opens and is an immediate success

This morning, the Ferris wheel in Piazza San Giovanni was set in motion. From today, until 21 November, you can experience the thrill of going a little higher than most of the roofs in town and see Busto from a different perspective.

Galleria fotografica La ruota panoramica in piazza San Giovanni a Busto Arsizio 4 di 16

(PHOTOS) – The Ferris wheel in Piazza San Giovanni, in Busto Arsizio

Around the wheel, local traders will be able to take advantage of the influx of people coming to take a ride at weekends.

Other events, that are free of charge, will be organised for school children and for the disabled. The wheel has 18 cabins, with a total of 108 seats, giving a wonderful view of the town, in complete safety. At night, it will be lit up by 6000 LED lights.

Immediately after it opened, a long queue formed in the square, also because, for the first 200 people, the ride was free of charge. The inauguration was attended by several councillors, Mayor Antonelli, representatives of traders, and a lot of people who were there out of curiosity.