Ferris wheel opens and is an immediate success
A lot of people lined up to enjoy one of the first 200 free rides. The wheel, which was inaugurated this morning, will remain open until 21 November.
This morning, the Ferris wheel in Piazza San Giovanni was set in motion. From today, until 21 November, you can experience the thrill of going a little higher than most of the roofs in town and see Busto from a different perspective.
(PHOTOS) – The Ferris wheel in Piazza San Giovanni, in Busto Arsizio
Around the wheel, local traders will be able to take advantage of the influx of people coming to take a ride at weekends.
Other events, that are free of charge, will be organised for school children and for the disabled. The wheel has 18 cabins, with a total of 108 seats, giving a wonderful view of the town, in complete safety. At night, it will be lit up by 6000 LED lights.
Immediately after it opened, a long queue formed in the square, also because, for the first 200 people, the ride was free of charge. The inauguration was attended by several councillors, Mayor Antonelli, representatives of traders, and a lot of people who were there out of curiosity.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Ettore Muti su Salvini scrive al sindaco: “Continuerò a lavorare per gli enti locali e per il territorio”
lenny54 su Salvini scrive al sindaco: “Continuerò a lavorare per gli enti locali e per il territorio”
Chris757575 su Salvini scrive al sindaco: “Continuerò a lavorare per gli enti locali e per il territorio”
Andrea Colombo su Da Varese a Roma in treno in meno di cinque ore e con un solo cambio
lenny54 su Le parcelle degli avvocati di Caianiello? Pagate coi soldi pubblici
apetraccone su "Il Comune da solo non può risolvere il problema del passaggio a livello"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.