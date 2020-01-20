1985, the heaviest snowfall of the century

It is always lovely to remember it, also because young people have not yet had such an experience. Thirty five years ago, “the heaviest snowfall of the century” was on its way.

Between 13 and 17 January, a depression centred over the Sea of Corsica, causing copious snowfalls, with record accumulation: 20 cm in Genoa, 30 cm in Venice, 40 cm in Padua and Treviso, 50 cm in Udine and Vicenza, 60 cm in Biella, 80 cm in Bologna, 110 cm in Como, 122 cm in Varese, and as much as 160 cm in Valganna. It snowed from 130 to 150 cm in Trento. In Milan, after four days and three nights of snow, the depth had reached 70 cm.