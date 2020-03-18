Varese News

In English

“One meter away”, the t-shirt “memorandum” that supports the battle against the coronavirus

The project is led by 5 youths from Varese. The aim of the campaign is to support the collection of “Circolo della Bontà” for hospitals engaged in the battle against coronavirus

“In very hard, empty and emergency moments, such as the ones we are living, we thought of a way to contribute to donations to the intensive care units of the hospitals of Varese and Verbano.” This is how Pietro Borghi describes the project that he, together with a group of friends, set up to support the battle against the coronavirus.

So, these guys decided to create two sweatshirts and two t-shirts with a simple design but with a clear and effective message that recalls the precautions to keep in mind to avoid the spread of Covid-19. “The purpose is to raise awareness even among the youngest with a direct and immediate language on unique and quality items,” they explain.

The donations will then flow into the collection organized by the Circolo della Bontà, which will support the activities of the Asst Sette Laghi, the hospitals in Varese and in the Verbarno area. (READ HERE FOR MORE DETAILS).

Those who want to buy a T-shirt, can access the project website by clicking here.

