Andrea Conso explains what the Cloud is and how it works
The spread of the Internet allows you to always be connected, in any place and at any time, through different devices such as smartphones, tablets, consoles, notebooks and PCs. We talk about it with a specialist in this field, Andrea Conso. Nowadays it is possible to download a large amount of files in a short time and, thanks to technological developments made on electronic devices, it is possible to save files in different ways.
One of the most widely used methods for saving files today is cloud storage, which is an internet service that allows you to upload, organize and access files in a simple, fast and secure way on a storage space offered by a provider.
Cloud computing is a technology that allows you to use the computer resources available through the Internet, in an on-demand mode, which allows you to access data processing and transmission services. These services include cloud storage, which allows the storage of files.
How does a Cloud service work
The cloud is a storage space accessible at any time and allows you to store and synchronize your files in one place without having to use other external devices.
Andrea Conso clearly specifies it; Cloud storage is one of the most popular cloud computing services, used for personal or business purposes and allows you to take advantage of several basic functions, including:
- File backup;
- Real-time synchronization between two or more devices;
- File sharing with other users;
- File archiving.
There are several Cloud services, such as the service included in SiteGround, available for free and for a fee. Some of the most used clouds are Google Drive, Dropbox and iCloud.
All the Cloud services on the market differ according to the functionality, the level of security, the size offered free of charge and according to the specific type of use.
The advantages of using a Cloud service are different, especially for companies that decide to entrust all their data to a specific Cloud platform:
- It reduces costs and management burdens because companies can use data on-demand without having to create and manage IT infrastructures;
- Gain maximum flexibility: Companies pay only for the services they require and use, with the ability to expand or reduce them according to business needs.
- Enable maximum accessibility: Cloud services can be accessed from any authorized device and through an internet connection.
The different types of Cloud services
According to Andrea Conso, the services that can be provided using cloud infrastructures are of three distinct types that represent a sort of pyramid:
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): this type is dedicated to system administrators, who do not physically manage the structure but only manage the instances to be activated, the network features and the resources to be used. The provider offers only virtual hardware such as RAM, CPU, storage and network cards.
- Platform as a Service (PaaS): the service provider takes care of the hardware infrastructure, while the user has to install the operating system and develop its application. This type of cloud is especially dedicated to developers.
- Software as a Service (SaaS): users purchase annual or monthly subscriptions and use specific software installed on remote systems. It is the easiest type of service to use, the user does not need to download or install any type of file, hardware and software resources are owned by the provider.
