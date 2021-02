The magic of the railway Vigezzina under the snow

The images that come from the Ossola valleys covered in white are very suggestive.

On the Facebook page of the Vigezzina Centovalli it is possible to admire some glimpses of the panoramic railway that crosses the snow-covered landscapes.The Vigezzina, which in autumn is renamed “The foliage train”, is one of the most beautiful panoramic railway lines in Italy. Its route connects Italy and Switzerland, among woods, valleys and mountain sceneries.

Translated by Elisabetta Ciocca

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke