Sacro Monte of Varese also appears in “The Big Bang Theory” opening sequence
The Tv series, which, for a few days, has been available again on Netflix, has an opening sequence that tells the history of the world in 20 seconds, and includes a photo of the Statue of Moses in Sacro Monte.
It is possible that not everyone has heard of “The Big Bang Theory,” but, simple put, it is an American sit-com that is one of the most famous around the world, that had been broadcast until 2019, over twelve seasons. The episodes were being spoken about a few days ago, when they became available also on Netflix, enjoying great success, once again. The opening sequence has always aroused a lot of interest, because in 20 seconds, it covers the history of the world, with a very fast succession of pictures, which has been analysed under the microscope by a great many fans.
So why are we mentioning it today? Because this morning, Saturday, 27 January, a VareseNews reader, Orazio, sent us a message on Facebook. “In The Big Bang Theory opening sequence, in the quick succession of photos, there’s one of the Statue of Moses in Sacro Monte.”
Perhaps some fans of the TV series have known about this for a long time, as is the case when people become ardent followers. But the thought that an American TV production chose to tell the story of the world and include the statue of Moses in Sacro Monte really intrigued us.
So we looked for confirmation, and eventually found some websites that analyse the opening sequence frame by frame, and compared the photo that appears, with the actual statue. It is indeed the Statue of Moses in Sacro Monte of Varese.
Translated by Ovalle Charlotte and Mentasti Sara
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
