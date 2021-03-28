The idea of the students of the Istituto Tecnico Economico Tosi for the MIND area: “An application to detoxify from social networks”.
The team of 4th and 5th year students from the Busto Arsizio school won the Social Innovation Campus hackathon promoted by Fondazione Triulza
This is an application that helps with social detoxification. It was developed by a group of students from the Tosi Institute and their idea is one of the two winning ideas of the 2021 edition of the Social Innovation Campus hackathon, promoted by Fondazione Triulza.
The Campus Committee awarded the first prize of 2,500 euros to the SmartTosi team, which is made up of students from the 4th and 5th year ofthe Istituto Tecnico Economico Enrico Tosi in Busto Arsizio, for its TimeUp #socialdetox project, which involves the creation of a functional application for organising educational and fun activities in the MIND area (currently under construction in Rho) that will allow people to spend time away from electronic devices and create a community.
Translated by Mura Denise, Ovalle Charlotte, Perinelli Giorgia and Villa Michela
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
