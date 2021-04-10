The work by Ravo at the Varese Hospital, from the initial outline to the finished mural

Galleria fotografica L’opera di Ravo all’ospedale di Varese 4 di 15

From the white outline produced on the wall, to the large, completed mural, which is amazing, and which, in some way, consoles those who pass by it. The work by Ravo (Andrea Ravo Mattoni), which has just been completed at the entrance to the Varese Hospital, is amazing, not only because of its beauty and ability to adapt masterpieces of the history of art to the urban contexts in which they are reproduced, but also because of the possibility of following this contemporary artist as he created it.

And his “work in progress” is just as fascinating.

In the gallery below, which has been created by two of our readers, Gero Rinaldo and Filomena Maddalena, you can see all of the stages that led to the creation of this large mural, which is dedicated to healing, from the first outline on the huge, empty wall, to the final result.

Check out Ravo on Instagram

Translated by Bocse Adriana, Mura Denise and Brovelli Chiara

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook