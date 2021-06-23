Flying over two ancient necropolises in the Varese area

According to Gianni Rodari, “You can look at the world from the height of a man, but you can also do it from as high as the clouds”. Today it is even easier to change perspective and to literally modify your own point of view with drones.

This is the spirit with which some months ago the “ In volo sui bene archeologici della provincia di Varese ” tour (“In flight over the archaeological heritage of Varese province”) started, a storytelling path that was born in the field of the Varese4U Archeo project, having the purpose of telling the eight involved sites through evocative air shootings.

After Isolino Virginia, Monte San Giorgio , the archeological area of Castelseprio , the nearby Monastero of Torba , Rocca of Angera , Monastero of Caidate and the Varese Sacro Monte , the Varese4U Archeo tour passed through the municipality of Golasecca and Arsago Seprio to take you to the discovery of two ancient necropolises.

The first is in Monsorino and it takes on a particular archaeological importance because it is the only monumental proof of the so-called “Golasecca Culture”; the other, the one of Arsago Seprio is built in part by monumental graves and it can be dated to the end of 6th/ beginning of 7th century A.D., an unicum (unique) in northern Italy.

Two websites to discover, places out of time that Varese4U Archeo, to offer you a different experience, wanted to show you from an original point of view: from the top.

It is possible to watch the documentaries down below to discover the history hidden behind these two necropolises.

How to get to Monsorino necropolis.

How to get to the Langobardic necropolis in Arsago Seprio.

ALL THE WEBSITES INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT

SOCIAL NETWORKS OF VARESE4U ARCHEO

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

Translated by Riccardo Bianchi, Elisa Cairone, Michela Villa

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke