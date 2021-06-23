Flying over two ancient necropolises in the Varese area
The Monsorino necropolis in Golasecca and the Longobard necropolis in Arsago Seprio narrated through aerial images thanks to the Varese4U project - Archeo "In volo sui beni archeologici della provincia di Varese" (In flight over the archaeological heritage of the province of Varese).
According to Gianni Rodari, “You can look at the world from the height of a man, but you can also do it from as high as the clouds”. Today it is even easier to change perspective and to literally modify your own point of view with drones.
This is the spirit with which some months ago the “In volo sui bene archeologici della provincia di Varese” tour (“In flight over the archaeological heritage of Varese province”) started, a storytelling path that was born in the field of the Varese4U Archeo project, having the purpose of telling the eight involved sites through evocative air shootings.
After Isolino Virginia, Monte San Giorgio, the archeological area of Castelseprio, the nearby Monastero of Torba, Rocca of Angera, Monastero of Caidate and the Varese Sacro Monte, the Varese4U Archeo tour passed through the municipality of Golasecca and Arsago Seprio to take you to the discovery of two ancient necropolises.
The first is in Monsorino and it takes on a particular archaeological importance because it is the only monumental proof of the so-called “Golasecca Culture”; the other, the one of Arsago Seprio is built in part by monumental graves and it can be dated to the end of 6th/ beginning of 7th century A.D., an unicum (unique) in northern Italy.
Two websites to discover, places out of time that Varese4U Archeo, to offer you a different experience, wanted to show you from an original point of view: from the top.
It is possible to watch the documentaries down below to discover the history hidden behind these two necropolises.
How to get to Monsorino necropolis.
How to get to the Langobardic necropolis in Arsago Seprio.
ALL THE WEBSITES INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT
- Discover the history of the website Unesco Monte San Giorgio
- Discover the history of the website Unesco Isolino Virginia
- Discover the history of the archeological area of Angera
- Discover the history of the area of Monsorino with the Golasecca civilization
- Discover the history of the website Unesco Castelseprio-Torba
- Discover the history of the Monastery in Cairate
- Discover the history of the Langobardic necropolis in Arsago Seprio
- Discover the history of the website Unesco Sacro Monte of Varese and Monte San Francesco
SOCIAL NETWORKS OF VARESE4U ARCHEO
Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter
Translated by Riccardo Bianchi, Elisa Cairone, Michela Villa
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
GMT su Elezioni a Gallarate, Pietro Romano "divorzia" da Italexit di Paragone
GMT su Obiettivo Comune si presenta, il candidato sindaco è Massimo Gnocchi
carlo196 su Angei: "Quando si riunisce il consiglio di quartiere per il centro di Varese e Biumo?"
Lucio Mattaini su Unitalsi Lombarda Away Game: riparte da Gavirate con il Para Rowing
GMT su Mobility manager, parcheggi intelligente e bici, "per una Gallarate più veloce"
aismike su Il primario della chirurgia universitaria Di Saverio lascia l'ospedale di Varese
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.