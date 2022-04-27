This Summer, it will be possible to go from Panperduto to Tornavento by boat, along the canal

It will be possible to navigate the Villoresi from Panperduto to the small hamlet that overlooks the valley. “It’s an extra way of making the most of the territory, with a view to sustainability and accessibility”

On Thursday, 9 December, the construction work on a docking bay for boats to navigate the Villoresi Canal starts.

The work, which is being carried out and funded entirely by the Consorzio Est Ticino Villoresi e Interreg, will produce a navigation docking bay, which will be completed by next Spring. In the summer, the first boats between Panperduto and Tornavento will start sailing.

This will be a great opportunity, not only for local residents, to discover the beauty of the territory on a “gentle” means of transport that was once a common sight in our territory, which has so many waterways.

“Our town is acquiring an extra way to enjoy the territory, with a view to sustainability and accessibility, and respecting the environment around us,” according to the Rosa administration of Lonate Pozzolo.

The Slow Move project

The project is part of a larger one, Slow Move (water bridges to the future), which aims to develop means of transport around Lake Maggiore, Canton Ticino and the system of canals, that respect the environment and increase green tourism.

At the same time, work will be carried out in the hamlet to improve the cycle path, with the installation of pedestrian safety barriers, to prevent parking in unauthorised spaces, and to secure the manholes of the drinking water wells, work which is already part of the plan to discontinue the wells, which was called for in a question to the municipal council in February; the area is to be generally landscaped with pebbles from the Ticino, and pedestrian safety barriers with chains will be installed.

Translated by Camilla Tofanelli and Rebecca Motta

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook