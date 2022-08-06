From Lake Delio to Monteviasco on foot

This route twists and turns through some of the most beautiful ancient beechwoods in the territory, with partial views of the lake, ancient villages and old mule tracks. It coincides with a section of the Grand Italian Trail, which crosses the whole peninsula from north to south and is one of the longest in the world.

Maps in GPX, KML and FIT format

Here you can find and download the map and useful information for the route:

EXCURSION – ITALY

Lake Delio – Monteviasco

difficult

12.8 km 829 m

4:55 h. 823 m

Community

Additional information

The route starts from Lake Delio (937 m asl) and continues along a beautiful mule track that climbs gradually, through expanses of beechwoods and fairy-tale undergrowth, to the Forcora Pass (1280 m asl). The pass was once a well-known destination among skiing enthusiasts (there is also a ski lift), but today it has to deal with the inexorable abandonment of its villages by the inhabitants and with climate change, a dramatic effect of which is the amounts of snowfall.

From the Forcora Pass, you can choose one of two routes, the first along the lakeside (which corresponds to the Grand Italian Trail) or the one halfway up, which is the one you can see on these maps. In fact, it is easy to get confused, because some signs also indicate the second option as the Grand Italian Trail. In both cases, you will reach Cangili di Biegno (1140 m asl) and if you get here from the higher path, you will first pass through Monterecchio.

Biegno

Biegno (920 m asl) is the last hamlet in Val Veddasca before Indemini, in Switzerland. From here, you can enjoy a view that extends as far as Monteviasco, on the other side of the valley. To reach Monteviasco from Biegno, you descend a steep path, with a very uneven surface, which requires great care, to Piero’s Mills (561 m asl). This is perhaps the steepest and most dangerous part of the route. As an alternative, we suggest following the tarmac road from Biegno to the hamlet of Lozzo (in the direction of Maccagno, so in the opposite direction to Indemini) and from here to take the path that descends to Piero’s Mills; this is much better maintained, and there is less danger.

On reaching Piero’s Mills, you cross the Giona River and get ready to tackle the last big climb: 1442 steps of an old mule track, which, today, is the only viable road to get to Monteviasco, at 950 m asl.

Translated by Alessia Castagna

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook