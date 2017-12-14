Giulia Saggin, queen of “Boa Vista Ultra Trail”
The 25-year-old woman from Varese is winner of the 150 Km Cape Verdean race among women and has been second overall after a local athlete
First among the women, but above all second: the great performance of Giulia Saggin, specialist runner of long distances from Varese, who won the women’s ranking of the “Boa Vista Ultra Trail” held on the island of Cape Verde.
Giulia Saggin, the standard bearer of the Caronno Pertusella Friesan Team, has covered the 150 kilometers of the course with an excellent time, 23h20’18” and most of all, she has crossed the finish line after only one other competitor, the competitor for Cape Verde Nataniel de Jesus Semedo Moreira.
An exceptional deed for the athlete of the year 1992, who has already achieved, this year, a big result: the third place among women (16th absolute) at the Orobie Ultra Trail, disputed at the end of July between Clusone and Bergamo. The circuit was 140 kilometers long. While Giulia is still in Cape Verde, the Friesian Team explains that she has been doing athletics for years; she had actually started as a speedster, but then “converted” to long distance running. Having just graduated in veterinary, the 25-year-old from Varese enrolled in Boa Vista, being quite hopeful that she would obtain good results on a route suited to her characteristics. But if her obtaining the first position among women could have been predicted, the final second place represents a sensational achievement.
