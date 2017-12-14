Ten years after his death, the FAI dedicates an exhibition to Dante Isella

A very long and warm applause accompanied the end of the talk by Giovanni Agosti, the curator of the exhibition on Dante Isella.

The Salone Impero was incredibly full, and many people had to settle for listening to the speeches from the corridors. The great intellectual from Varese made it possible to revive a theme dear to the Italian Environment Fund (FAI) and to the town of Varese: the importance of Villa Panza as patrimony of the entire community.

Thus, Isella provided the occasion for the town and Villa Panza to unite, and the words of Marco Magnifico, Vice Chairman of the FAI, and the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, reaffirmed their willingness to work together.

Until January 28, Villa Panza will house the exhibition “Amori di Dante Isella”, dedicated to the Italian literary critic, philologist and academic from Varese, who died in 2007 , at the “Circolo” Hospital, in Varese.

On the tenth anniversary of his death, the exhibition documents his passions, interests, philological approach and his love for Varese’s Sacro Monte, through his collection of paintings, drawings, engravings and sculptures.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, Marco Magnifico, The Executive Vice Chairman of the FAI, PierCarlo Alessiani, the President and CEO of JTI Italia, Anna Bernardini, the Director of Villa Panza, and Giovanni Agosti, the curator of the exhibition.