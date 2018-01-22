A huge crowd at the Bonfire of Saint Anthony
Thanks to the favourable weather (less cold and windy than last year), thousands of people gathered in Piazza della Motta to throw their wishes into the flames.
The crowd that gathered in Varese for the traditional Bonfire of Saint Anthony, organised by Monelli della Motta, filled the town centre.
Thanks to the favourable weather (less cold and windy than last year), thousands of people gathered in Piazza della Motta to throw their wishes into the flames.
(Incidentally, also this year, VareseNews concluded its mission to throw your wishes into the flames.)
As tradition dictates, the evening started with a procession involving the town’s authorities, which brought the effigy of Saint Anthony from Via San Francesco all the way to the bonfire. This year, the task of lighting the fire fell to some special guests, “the heroes of Campo dei Fiori”, the professionals and volunteers, who, for over a week, had fought the big fire that had started on the mountain that overlooks Varese.
SEE THE GALLERY OF THE PROCESSION
Here is the live broadcast of the bonfire throughout the evening
This year, a new pedestrian system, which increased safety for those watching the event, was tried out for the first time.
The next event in the celebrations is set for Wednesday 17 January, on the occasion of the patron saint’s day organised by the pastoral community, with masses scheduled for 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. At around midday, after the mass at 11 a.m., there will be another occasion that is beloved by the people of Varese: the blessing of the animals and the release of the balloons.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
carlo196 su Scoperto professionista completamente sconosciuto al fisco
Gelo su Preghiera islamica in autostrada, Bianchi (Lega): “Intervengano le forze dell'ordine"
mike su Giovanissimo, incompleto e senza tifosi al seguito: il Varese all'esame della Pro Sesto
Felice su In 10mila alla scoperta delle nuove linee ferroviarie
Nemos su In 10mila alla scoperta delle nuove linee ferroviarie
Felice su Boom di multe nel 2017, +38% in un anno: "Non facciamo cassa ma sicurezza"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.