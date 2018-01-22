A huge crowd at the Bonfire of Saint Anthony

The crowd that gathered in Varese for the traditional Bonfire of Saint Anthony, organised by Monelli della Motta, filled the town centre.

Thanks to the favourable weather (less cold and windy than last year), thousands of people gathered in Piazza della Motta to throw their wishes into the flames.

(Incidentally, also this year, VareseNews concluded its mission to throw your wishes into the flames.)

As tradition dictates, the evening started with a procession involving the town’s authorities, which brought the effigy of Saint Anthony from Via San Francesco all the way to the bonfire. This year, the task of lighting the fire fell to some special guests, “the heroes of Campo dei Fiori”, the professionals and volunteers, who, for over a week, had fought the big fire that had started on the mountain that overlooks Varese.

SEE THE GALLERY OF THE PROCESSION

Here is the live broadcast of the bonfire throughout the evening

This year, a new pedestrian system , which increased safety for those watching the event, was tried out for the first time.