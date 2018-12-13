Voluntary work and education: the council rewards those who work hard

On Thursday, 13 December, there will be an event dedicated to rewarding civic merit and engagement in the council chamber in Villa Aliverti, in Vedano Olona.

The event, during which scholarships, named in honour of Cosimo Conterno and Pier Giorgio Larroux, will be given to students who have proven to be deserving, will start at 5:30 p.m.: in total, five scholarships, of €500, €300 and €200, will be given out to students in the fourth and fifth years of high school, and in professional schools in Vedano Olona.

Then, commendations will be given to volunteers who have distinguished themselves, particularly, for their contribution to the community of Vedano: this year, the council have decided to acknowledge Paolo Hénin (the Chairman of AVIS Vedano Olona), Carla Quaresima (an activist in Caritas), Mirta Rossi (a trainer and manager of “Ginnastica Aurora”) and in memory of Domenico Saligari (a volunteer).

The grand finale will be the handing out of civic merit awards to three important figures in the community: the entrepreneur Secondo Luigi Vailati, and Gianni Corsolini, a corporate and sports executive for important brands, together with his wife Mara Simoni, who is greatly involved in voluntary work in Vedano Olona.