Voluntary work and education: the council rewards those who work hard
Civic merit awards, commendations to the most active volunteers, and five scholarships to the most deserving students, will be given out on Thursday, 13 December, in the council chamber.
On Thursday, 13 December, there will be an event dedicated to rewarding civic merit and engagement in the council chamber in Villa Aliverti, in Vedano Olona.
The event, during which scholarships, named in honour of Cosimo Conterno and Pier Giorgio Larroux, will be given to students who have proven to be deserving, will start at 5:30 p.m.: in total, five scholarships, of €500, €300 and €200, will be given out to students in the fourth and fifth years of high school, and in professional schools in Vedano Olona.
Then, commendations will be given to volunteers who have distinguished themselves, particularly, for their contribution to the community of Vedano: this year, the council have decided to acknowledge Paolo Hénin (the Chairman of AVIS Vedano Olona), Carla Quaresima (an activist in Caritas), Mirta Rossi (a trainer and manager of “Ginnastica Aurora”) and in memory of Domenico Saligari (a volunteer).
The grand finale will be the handing out of civic merit awards to three important figures in the community: the entrepreneur Secondo Luigi Vailati, and Gianni Corsolini, a corporate and sports executive for important brands, together with his wife Mara Simoni, who is greatly involved in voluntary work in Vedano Olona.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Droga e spacciatori: "Non entrate in quel bosco"
eric67 su Sicurezza stradale, 16 comuni entrano nel sistema lettura targhe
bustoweb su La Basilica di San Giovanni si prepara per il concerto di Natale
carlo196 su Graffiti sul treno, denunciato un diciottenne
NIXPIX su «Evase il fisco», Giovanni Castiglioni condannato
Bustocco-71 su Meno compiti a Natale per stare in famiglia: la raccomandazione del Ministro
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.