The XXII Triennale of Milan is about to open: An entire pavilion for Italy to be explored

The XXII International Exhibition – Triennale of Milan titled “Broken Nature: Design Takes on Human Survival” opens to the public on Friday 1 March.

Broken Nature is an in-depth study about the relationships that bond mankind to the natural environment. Over the years, those relationships have been deeply damaged, or even totally destroyed. The XXII Triennale of Milan, through the analysis of various architectural and design projects, explores the concept of restorative design, focusing on objects and strategies, at different levels, that create a new relationship between mankind and the environment where they live, including both social ecosystems and natural ecosystems.

The architect Ico Migliore, of the Migliore + Servetto Architects, is one of the coordinators together with Federico Bucci, Luisa Collina, Marco Bocciolone, Donatella Sciuto (of Milan Politecnico), and he is the art director of the Italy pavilion (Padiglione Italia).

The “4 elements taking care” project defines the Italy pavilion as a contemporary library of scientific knowledge that gives an insight on the multidisciplinary and analytic approach of the Milan Politecnico, a higher education centre recognized internationally.

“In that kind of space, you look around passing from micro to macro, going through a sort of library that extends upwards, that covers the walls and the ceiling, and surrounds the visitor”, explain the coordinators. “In the library there are giant books and graphic presentations that offer physical and digital details of the projects and the contents reflecting the insight of the Politecnico about the theme ‘Broken Nature’. Large interactive screens turn on, responding to the actions of the visitor and encouraging them to get closer and to browse through them, in order to have access to the various research and experimentation projects at the exhibition.”.

Dynamic frames, connected to this explanation system, and enriched with a continuation of reflections, are placed on the back wall, forming a rich Wunderkammer of the Politecnico. Project drawings, historical images, all sort of objects and memorabilia of Carlo De Carli, Enrico Forlantini and Giovanni Muzio fill up the space. It is almost as if they overcome the physical limits and open a sort of time gate that represents an historical picture of the Italian excellence in the world.

In the middle of the space, the screens display graphics and light, like the pages of a broken-down book, following one another, overlapping, and forming a dynamic structure.

It is articulate video-installation, that combines sky and earth, and on which the story of the four elements combined with the contents regarding the environment, represents a vision of Italy that spreads across the world.

A Pavilion to explore, listen, measure, in which exploration becomes a memorable experience. It is an occasion to discover the numbers, the creativity, the logic and the efficient contamination between different ideologies that have always been the strong point of the Politecnico insight.

The Triennale remains open until 1 September.