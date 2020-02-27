The Region introduces Mountain Day

(Monte Rosa in a photo taken by Franco Aresi) Lombardy Regional Council has unanimously approved a draft bill establishing the Regional Mountain Day . The Vice President of the Council, Francesca Brianza, expressed her satisfaction, as one of the promoters of the measure.

“This is a great day for our mountains, for their inhabitants and for the whole of Lombardy. Never more so than in this legislature has the topic of ‘mountains’ been the focus of the policies of the Region, which has established a dedicated department and put in place specific rules to promote development and fight depopulation,” the Lega’s representative said.

“Today, we’ve decided to establish a day dedicated to our mountains” she added. “The aim of this important day is to focus attention on one of the most precious treasures that our Lombardy has to offer: a treasure of natural resources, biodiversity, as well as traditions, culture and local knowledge, which must be valued and supported.

“More than 40% of our region is covered by mountains,” she said, “and about a third of our 10 million inhabitants live in mountain areas. I should also point out that the annual flow of tourists to accommodation facilities is almost 30%. These large numbers demonstrate how important it is to make the people increasingly aware of this aspect.”

The day chosen, Brianza explained, “is the first Sunday in July, because it coincides with the start of the season when tourists visit the refuges in the mountains of Lombardy. On this day, Lombardy Region intends to promote initiatives for the protection and exploitation of the natural, landscape, economic and social characteristics of mountain areas, and to inform and raise awareness about safeguarding natural resources and ecosystems, by collaborating closely with all authorities. It will be a great opportunity,” she concluded, “to celebrate our mountains, their inhabitants and everyone who loves them.”