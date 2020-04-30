A journey through Italy, following ancient maps and charts

In collaboration with the Italian Government Tourist Board, ENIT, and the Touring Club Italiano, the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism (MiBACT) is organising a new digital flash mob, to keep Italians in touch with the wonders around the country.

Today, Sunday, 26 April, using #viaggioinitalia and #paesaggioitaliano, the MiBACT’s network of digital channels is sharing a selection of ancient and rare maps from the large, incredible collections of the State’s archives, libraries and museums.

This is a journey into how Italy has been represented over the centuries, but also an opportunity to make the most of and rediscover the trades and techniques used, then and now, to produce maps. In particular, with a selection from its digital archive, the Touring Club Italiano is making available the secrets of map-making and the evolution of graphic design, in creating the maps that have guided travellers through Italy, for over 125 years.

This new event is the fifth in the series “Art you Ready”, the digital flash mob that has involved Italians in web events during these days, when they are forced to stay at home.

The invitation for this event is to publish photos of the places you are most fond of, throughout today, Sunday, 26 April, maybe looking for them on the many maps shared by MiBACT and the Touring Club Italiano, or in ancient atlases that you have at home, to take a journey, on the web, into our country, along paths, roads, tracks and ancient routes, that have been undertaken in the past, or that are to be imagined and scheduled for the future.