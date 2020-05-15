Kid pass days: the workshop at the museum is live on social networks
Sunday, May 10th at 10 am, MA*GA offers children and families a live Facebook page to create a tapestry together
MA*GA joins the fifth edition of #KidPassDays, the first digital event dedicated to families, designed to discover the cultural, historical, artistic and scientific heritage of Italy. A great marathon of online events organized simultaneously, in collaboration with over 70 museums, cultural spaces, castles, planetariums, archaeological parks and associations from north to south.
#KidPassDays are family days, with the aim of spreading the accessibility of culture for children. And also this year they don’t stop, arriving at home through smartphones, tablets, computers and smart tvs.
For the occasion, Sunday, May 10th at 10 am, MA*GA offers a live Facebook on its official page (@maga.museo) where Francesca Chiara from the Educational Department will discover a new way to realize Labinside Trame.
Trame was the third of the Lab Inside workshops proposed by the Educational Department to children and families to be made at home and for the occasion will be revisited with the experimentation of new weaving techniques and different materials to create an original and colorful tapestry to hang at home.
The workshop is dedicated to children from 6 years and families.
The hashtag of the event is #kidpassdays. More information at www.kidpassdays.it.
