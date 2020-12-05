A collective carol for Christmas
It is called "Insieme per un Bianco Natale” (together for a white Christmas) and it is the proposal for Christmas 2020 by dovesicanta.it, the portal of choral music, which was born from an idea of Solevoci in Varese.
It is a virtual choral project that wants to involve as many choristers as possible, both Italians and foreigners, of all ages: all those who have a passion for singing and want to unite, through music, to celebrate this Christmas.
An experiment that the dovesicanta.it team had already done last spring, proposing – through the portal – the creation of a video to be presented at the end of the quarantine. An ambitious project, which resulted in the enthusiastic response of 517 choristers from all over Italy, who sang together “Oh Happy Day” for the end of the national lockdown.
A new call to roll for a very special Christmas. “Join the great virtual choir on the notes of Irving Berlin’s timeless White Christmas. Come and sing with us and let spread the word with your choir friends!” It can be read on the website. This is the traditional Christmas song with Italian and English lyrics chosen to form a great virtual choir for a video to listen to during the Christmas holidays.
To be part of this global project, just visit the page and follow the instructions. The deadline for submission is Friday, December 4th by 11.00 pm.
The collaboration is with Informagiovani of Varese.
Translated by Andrei Aldea and Debora De Benedetto
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
