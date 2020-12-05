From Cannavacciuolo to Marco Sacco, confirmation on the lakes for Michelin stars

The long-awaited presentation of the Italian edition of the Michelin Guide 2021 was held online. A special ceremony for a year unlike any other, which put the catering sector to the test. The most authoritative “red” of international gastronomy confirms all the stars of the province of Vco and Novara. 2 stars to Marco Sacco of the Piccolo Lago Restaurant in Mergozzo, 1 star to Massimiliano Celeste of the Il Portale Restaurant in Verbania and to Giorgio Bartolucci of the Hotel Eurossola – Atelier Restaurant & Bistrot in Domodossola, which won the coveted award last year.

There are still 5 stars left in the Novara area: 2 stars to Antonino Cannavacciuolo of Villa Crespi in Orta, 1 star confirmed to Marta Grassi Chef of Tantris Restaurant in Novara, Vincenzo Manicone of Cannavacciuolo Café & Bistrot in Novara, Andrea Monesi of Locanda di Orta, 1 star confirmed to Luisa Valazza of Sorriso Restaurant in Soriso.

HERE ARE THE MICHELIN STARS OF THE PROVINCE OF VARESE

Noteworthy is also the star won by Piano 35, the restaurant placed at the top of IntesaSanPaolo bank which is run by Marco Sacco, chef and owner of Piccolo Lago restaurant. The cooking of Piano 35 is directed by Cristian Balzo, who has obtained the recognition.

At a national level, 10 restaurants lost the coveted “étoile’’ for failing the inspectors’ examination.

26 new Michelin stars have been awarded, bringing the number of restaurants with a star to 323. The two stars have become 37, after three new restaurants received them. Three stars have been confirmed to the 11 Italian restaurants on the peninsula.

Many special prizes have been given, among these there are also the Green Stars, which have been attributed for the first time in Italy. They are a new graphic icon, which attest attention to environment and to sustainability in the restaurant sector.

Translated by Elena Gandelli and Charlotte Ovalle

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke