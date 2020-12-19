The Michelin stars in Varese Province are again confirmed in the 2021 Guide

On 25 November, the 66th Michelin guide was presented. This is the first to be presented during a totally online ceremony.

There are 29 new starred restaurants, in 13 regions of the peninsula: 3 new entries with one star, and 26 that have obtained a second star, giving a total of 371 starred restaurants. All of the 11, three-starred restaurants have been confirmed.

The event, which was streamed live, was presented by Petra Loreggian, with the participation of Federica Pellegrini, who, as the Michelin Ambassador, announced the names of the 13 chefs who received the new sustainability symbol, the green “star”.

For Varese Province, there is nothing new. The three “starred” restaurants have all been confirmed, and no others have entered the list of best restaurants.

The famous Ma.Ri.Na, in Olgiate Olona, has kept its status, which it has had for 23 years. And the other two restaurants, “L’Acquerello”, in Fagnano Olona, with chef Silvio Salmoiraghi, and “La Tavola – Il Porticciolo”, in Laveno Mombello, with chef Riccardo Bassetti, have also been confirmed.

The Michelin restaurant App, which contains the full Michelin Guide 2021, is already available, free of charge, for iOS and Android devices, and the printed edition of the Guide will be available in all bookshops from 26 November.

ALL OF THE 2021 MICHELIN STARS

Translated by Elisa Cairone and Sara Mentasti

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook