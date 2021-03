From the Toce waterfall to the Vigezzina, the VCO in a Sky spot

The Tourist District of the Lakes in a 30-second spot that will be aired on Sky.

In the promotional video there are some glimpses of the most characteristic places in this corner of Piedmont: the Borromeo Islands, the Toce Waterfall, Orta San Giulio, the Ossola mountains, the Vigezzina Railway.

Here are the images that will be on the air from 21 to 27 March.

Translated by Elisabetta Ciocca

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke