Violence against women, reflections by CGIL, CISL and UIL
In Italy, 31.5% of women have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.
In Italy, ISTAT data show that 31.5 % of women have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. The most serious forms of violence are perpetrated by partners or ex-partners, relatives or friends. Rapes were committed in 62.7% of cases by partners.
(in the photo: flowers planted at school to fight violence against women)
As 8 March approaches, the CGIL, CISL and UIL trade unions are inviting everyone to a reflection that is not limited to that day. Considering the dimensions that the phenomenon is assuming, there is an obvious cultural problem that needs to be faced.
The document is signed by Roberta Tolomeo (CGIL Varese), Elisa Di Marco (CISL dei laghi) and Stefania Mantellini (UIL Varese).
Trento, Ferrara, Pavia. A wave of cases of violence occupies the pages of the newspapers in recent days, almost a case a week since the beginning of this year. A single tragic epilogue of different stories, linked by a single word: feminicide, an act not caused by a moment of madness, but often preceded by more or less long periods of violence. Given the events of recent days, which took place in the weeks leading up to International Women’s Day, that 8 March which is usually coloured by the yellow of mimosas, it is good to stop and reflect. Reflecting on how it is possible to still receive such news, how it is possible to prevent and avoid all this, how to give justice to women affected by violence, how to remember these broken lives not only on one day a year, as if it were a formality, but every day, by assuming this responsibility all together. Tougher penalties and repression are not enough. Instead, it is necessary to educate and sensitise young people, in order to foster a culture of respect and equality between the sexes. Hoping for a cultural change that will eliminate this phenomenon, CGIL Varese, CISL Varese and UIL Varese join in the grief of the families involved.
Roberta Tolomeo (Cgil Varese) Elisa Di Marco ( Cisl dei laghi) Stefania Mantellini ( Uil Varese)
Translated by Chiara Brovelli
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
