What is an AI platform?

An artificial intelligence platform is one that uses machines to carry out functions usually done by humans. For example, many web marketing functions can be repetitive and tedious, and require a lot of time. It is here that an AI platform comes into play.

The main characteristics of an AI platform

In order to be considered an artificial intelligence platform, the software used in the automation processes must:

operate in such a way that the user cannot distinguish between its behaviour and that of a human being; independently start the rational processes that imitate those of human logic; operate rationally, by solving the problem or carrying out the required process in the shortest time possible and with the best possible result.

Thus, AI platforms can be of great help in performing web marketing processes and more.

How do artificial intelligence platforms work?

Thanks to studies on cognitive sciences, logic and the Internet of Things, an AI platform is able to create patterns that predict the behaviour of users. This is a complex operation, which cross checks data concerning habitual behaviour, some key characteristics of the user-type and other mechanisms.

What matters for the marketing world is that everything leads to the optimisation of advertising campaigns on almost every digital support. Emails and social networks, sponsorships and classic advertisements reach just the right people, thanks to the complicated artificial intelligence algorithms.

Using AI-based platforms in marketing

There are numerous digital marketing tools that can be easily automated using artificial intelligence. Just think of email marketing, which, without the support of an AI platform, is incredibly time-consuming and complex. The platform can independently divide contacts into mailing lists, in accordance with particular criteria; send welcome, transactional or advertising emails; personalise the content to make the relationship with users more spontaneous and natural.

Another very interesting use of AI platforms is in the analysis of social channels. They identify and catalogue every conversation that takes place on social networks, about a brand, a campaign or a product. The company can then monitor the perception that users have of the object in question, which is very useful for brand reputation and for optimising media campaigns.

Content of pages and websites and their SEO optimisation can also benefit from an AI platform. This software can predict a user’s interests, increase his involvement in online discourse, and optimise content in order to increase its ranking, naturally and consistently.

Artificial intelligence for marketers

From all that we have said, it is clear that an AI platform can be a valuable and effective tool in any marketing campaign. Furthermore, some of this software is capable of attracting leads and improving the buying experience altogether.

So, why should a marketer rely on artificial intelligence platforms?

Because they help to save time, money and energy;

they enable the most spontaneous relationship with the user and increase loyalty;

they improve data analysis and make it possible to understand what is working and what isn’t in current campaigns;

and, as a result, they make it easier to plan and optimise future campaigns.

Translated by Elisa Cairone and Riccardo Bianchi

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook