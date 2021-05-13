How to Boost Your Immune System during a Pandemic?

Although wearing a mask, social distancing, and looking after your hygiene is essential, factors affecting your immune system also play a vital role in battling the novel coronavirus. Think of your immune system as the natural defense system that needs to be stronger to fight off infections as deadly as the coronavirus. Some people like to rely on supplements to boost their immune systems, but not all of them are totally organic and effective. For instance, Glimja provides natural supplements made without the use of substitutes or filler ingredients to help you keep your defense system robust.

If you want to know more ways on how to build your immune system naturally, keep reading!

Complete Your Sleep Cycle

Catching seven to eight hours of sleep can help you rejuvenate and recharge your body overnight to ensure it performs its best to fight off infections. Sleep deprivation makes you feel drowsy and drained therefore you should stick to your sleeping routine and get rid of all the distractions that may disrupt your deep sleep.

Foods that Boost Immune System

The kind of food you intake is a reflection of your overall health. You should avoid taking high-carb diets to keep blood sugar and pressure at bay. Instead, focus on foods enriched with proteins and vitamins. The rainbow diet you studied when you were a child is beneficial for everyone as it helps support the immune system by boosting your heart health and detoxifying your body from toxins.

The lining of your intestine regulates the majority of your immune system. Therefore, adding foods that are rich in prebiotics to your diet like yogurt or fermented foods like kimchi will help you keep your gut in good health to fight off viruses.

Exercise Regularly

A good diet should be followed with regular low-to-moderate intensity exercise to release toxins from your body. Exercising regularly helps you improve metabolism and cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, and helps control body weight, thus protecting you against viruses and flu. You can find a wide variety of different exercises on YouTube that match your preference without making you feel bored. 30 to 45 minutes of exercise is recommended and don’t go overboard on exercising as it can overstress your body.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking 8-10 glasses of water per day helps you flush out all the toxins from your body and lowers the chances of catching a virus. You can go for your juices as well, for instance, citrus fruits juices or even coconut water to keep yourself well-hydrated.

De-stress Yourself

Mental health is as important as physical health. You can’t overlook its importance just because it is not tangible. Especially in the times of this pandemic, you should look out for ways that can help you de-stress yourself. The stress hormone called cortisol reduces the functioning of your vital organs, therefore, exposing elevated risk towards viruses. You should practice yoga or meditate in a calming atmosphere such as go out on your balcony and enjoy nature. Also, keep connected with your loved ones by zoom calls as isolation causes loneliness and depression.