Easy recipes for your kids’ snack break

This is the right place for anyone looking for easy recipes for their kids’ snack break. To tell the truth, preparing a healthy snack with our own hands means we can be sure of the ingredients, be sure our kids are eating something healthy.

For example, while searching on the Internet, we came across this recipe for tasty chocolate brownies, which are easy to prepare even for those who are not experienced with ovens or baking. Now let’s see the other ideas we collected to prepare easy and tasty snack breaks, or for a breakfast that is different from the usual.

Bundt and other cakes

Our first suggestion is an easy recipe which you can use to make a whole range of cakes, doughnuts, etc., by replacing one or two ingredients to change the end flavour. All you need are:

4 eggs

300g all-purpose flour

200g sugar

150g milk

100g vegetable oil

a sachet of baking powder.

If you wish, you can replace 100g of flour of the total 300g with cocoa powder, or with coconut, potato or almond flour. Then, you can add chocolate chips, dried fruit chips or even fresh fruit pieces to decorate your Bundt cake or sponge cake.

Finally, you can replace the 150g of milk with 150g of your favourite flavour of yogurt, orange juice, lemon juice or Greek yogurt. It is important to get a creamy, smooth and well-blended mixture.

Remember to add the baking powder always at the very end and to start working the eggs and the sugar, to obtain a fluffy cake. Finally, oil the cake mould before pouring in the mixture; bake in a static oven, but don’t open the oven door until it is ready. Use a toothpick to check that the cake is done, and serve only when the cake has cooled down.

Banana pancakes

Another delicious and easy-to-make recipe is for banana pancakes, the American alternative which, instead of using too much fat, makes use of the flesh of the fruit to make a tasty and healthy sweet.

To make 10 pancakes, you will need:

140g ripe bananas

250g all-purpose flour

250g milk

20g sugar

1 egg

10g unsalted butter

1 pinch salt.

The preparation is very easy. You just need to let the butter soften at room temperature or over a low flame and then let it cool down. It needs to be soft. Then peel the bananas and mash them until you get a puree. Now, all you have to do is combine all the ingredients with a mixer until you get a smooth and semi-liquid batter. To cook them, you need a non-stick pan and a ladle to pour in some of the batter. Cook each side for two minutes. You can serve the pancakes still warm, with fresh fruit, chocolate spread or a tasty maple syrup.

Waffles

A very similar process is used to make waffles. For this recipe you will need:

2 eggs

60g sugar

180g all-purpose flour

1 level tsp. baking powder

160g milk

60g unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

To prepare them, you need to separate the yolks and beat them with the sugar, vanilla extract and melted butter. Then incorporate the flour, baking powder and egg whites, which have been beaten until stiff. Let the batter rest and preheat the waffle iron. Ladle the batter onto the iron and let it cook for 3 or 4 minutes. Serve the warm waffles plain, or with little swirls of whipped cream.

