Ryanair’s new rules for hand luggage

The rules for hand luggage are changing for anyone flying with Ryanair. From Monday, 15 January, anyone flying with the airline will have to respect the new rules, which still allow passengers to bring two items of hand luggage, but with different limitations.

TWO ITEMS IN THE CABIN

Ryanair allow passengers to bring one case with wheels, with maximum dimensions of 55x40x20cm, and a small bag (handbag, laptop bag, etc.), with maximum dimensions of 35x20x20cm.

However, from January, only passengers that have bought Priority, Plus, Flexi Plus or Family Plus will be allowed to bring two items of luggage into the cabin. All other passengers will be allowed to bring just one bag, and will have to check in their trolley case (free of charge) as hold luggage, at the departure gate.

WHAT YOU CANNOT BRING

The maximum weight of the case with wheels is 10 kg, and it must enter the sizers and also easily into the overhead lockers. Any luggage that exceeds this weight or that is too big will be subject to a supplementary charge of €50 per item. The little bag must fit under the seat in front.