In January, more than a thousand people at screenings of DigitaLife

In less than two weeks, DigitaLife was seen by more than a thousand people at the cinema.

We began on 16 January, from Milan , in what we might call a temple for film lovers: the Anteo Cinema . It was a success beyond expectations, which brought more than 120 people to the Sala Presidente.

From there, on 22 January, we went to Rome , to the Trevi Room , a stone’s throw from the fountain of the same name, which may be the most famous fountain in the world. There were a hundred people in the audience, who watched with great attention. The next day, we were in Varese, so we had the home advantage. We chose the Giove Room , on a Wednesday, when there was a lot going on in town, including a basketball championship match. And yet, 300 people came to watch on the big screen.

On the 25th, we flew to Puglia, to Gallipoli, to take part in FIGiLo , the local journalism festival, and we had fifty people in the hall of the Hotel Caroli.

On the 28th, we started a mini tour in Tuscany, first in the Giotto Theatre, in Borgo San Lorenzo , then in the La Compagnia Cinema, in Florence , and finally, in the Multisala Aurelia Antica, in Grosseto . There were four hundred people in total, for the three-day event, which involved the Order of Journalists, ANSO, and three newspapers connected with the national online press association: okMugello, InToscana and Il giunco.

We ended the month in Viterbo, in the Caffeina Theatre , where, for a number of years, the Caffeina Association, has organised one of the most important book festivals in Italy.

The response of the audiences was always positive, with long applauses after each screening, and we also saw a large presence of the authorities. The Undersecretary at the Ministry of the Interior, Stefano Candiani, the MPs Matteo Bianchi, Alessandro Alfieri and Maria Chiara Gadda attended. The President of the Regional Council of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, the councillors Leonardo Marras, Francesco Gazzetti also came, as did the President of Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, the Alderman, Raffaele Cattaneo, and councillors Fabio Pizzul and Samuele Astuti. There were also numerous administrators, such as the Alderwoman for Milan City Council Roberta Cocco, the Mayor of Grosseto, Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna, colleagues from Follonica, Andrea Benini, and from Castiglione della Pescaia, Giancarlo Farnetani, the Cultural Councillor on Varese Town Council, Roberto Cecchi, just to name a few. There were also local public figures, such as the Chairman of Confindustria Varese Riccardo Comerio, the President of the Varese Chamber of Commerce, Fabio Lunghi, the Chairwoman of Terre des Hommes, Donatella Vergari. The Chairmen of the National and Tuscany Orders of Journalists, Carlo Verna and Carlo Bartoli.

In this first month, we appeared on the traditional cinema portals, such as Mymovies , FilmTv , Cinema Italiano , MoviePlayer , and hundreds of articles about DigitaLife were written and published in dozens of newspapers in Italy.

The film, which was directed by Francesco Raganato, was produced by Varese Web, in collaboration with RAI Cinema and the Foundation “Ente Dello Spettacolo”. This 75-minute film speaks about change, through the lives of many people who talk about their experiences. It is a patchwork that bravely explores many aspects, without neglecting pain, anger, illness, death or dramatic social phenomena, such as cyberbullying. Along with these, there are also many light-hearted moments, of beauty, art, travel and work. DigitaLife set out to present how life has changed with the advent of digital technology.

THE NEXT STEPS

The months of February and March are full of dates. We are starting in La Spezia, and then going to Bari, Turin, Pietra Ligure, Aosta, Alessandria, Milan, Como, Nicaragua, and back to Varese Province, with screenings in Tradate, Saronno and more.