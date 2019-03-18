Castello Cabiaglio, a true delight

Arcumeggia , Cerro di Laveno , Tornavento , Masciago Primo and Castello Cabiaglio: these are the five small villages that are the finalists in our competition . As we wait for the result (the voting to select the winner begins on Monday, 18 March), we present a brief description of the characteristics and beauty of each of them.

Via Filarmonici, Via Borghetto, Via Asilo … There are those who have left their hearts here, and those who return to it every weekend, and also those who love thoughtful meditation, who have made the life decision: to move to the countryside.

And so this cosy, cohesive village is the epitome of tranquillity, which captures visitors and business ideas alike, making both feel welcome, making the most of prestigious buildings.

There is a new form of tourism, the multifaceted tourism of the short retreat, which people come to from all over the world. Stories of Japanese tourists bewitched by the silence of the courtyards of Casa Canobini-Rastelli, Casa Leoni, Rossi, De Rubeis and Palazzo Ronchelli; Russian families of travellers, who choose the small village in Valcuvia to discover the rest of Lombardy and nearby Switzerland.

True stories in a competition which, if treated well, will open a season of great interest in these places surrounded by nature and history.