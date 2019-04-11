Elba island, where magic and history meet

If you are looking for a location where you can spend your holiday in tranquility, the Elba island may be a good choice. Geographically, it is positioned among the Piombino channel eastward, by about 10 km from the coast, the Tyrrhenian Sea southward and the Corsica channel westward. It belongs to the Tuscan Archipelago and it is classified as the biggest island of the group. Compared to other Italian islands, its territory reaches the third position as far as surface is concerned with 223 km2.

Among others islands of the Parco Nazionale dell’Arcipelago Toscano (National Park of Tuscan Archipelago), Montecriso, Giglio, Gorgona, Pianosa, Giannitri and Capraia also appear. Northward the Ligurian Sea, eastward the channel of Piombino, southward the Tyrrhenian Sea and westward the Corsica channel flows through the Elba island. Its territory can be defined as varied and with different conformations. In the western area, the territory is mountainous and it is dominated by the dorsale monzogranitica of the Monte Capanne. In the centre, there is a tendentiously flat area with level grounds, interrupted by lots of calcareous low relieves. The last part is the eastern one, which is considered the eldest area. It was probably formed more than 400 Million years ago, and among the features of this hilly area, the soft shale and calcareous stones are particularly fascinating.

The island can be easily reached because it is provided with a lot of efficient means of transport. You just need a click to know in details the schedule of departures for the Elba island. The ferry-boats leave from Porto di Piombino at around 5:30 in the morning to reach the Island. Pay attention: the time can change depending on the season. Moreover, ferry-boats keep leaving every 15 minutes during the whole day up until 22:30 in the evening. If you are interested in the ferry-boat from the Elba island to Porto Piombino instead, the departures start at 5:00 in the morning from Portoferraio, 6:50 from Rio Marina, 7:10 from Porto Cavo, during the whole day up until 22:20 in the evening.

As far as the climate that you will find on the Island is concerned, you have to consider that it is generally characterised by Mediterranean climate, except for Monte Capanne; it means that winters tend to be moderately cold. The major part of precipitations gather during in the autumnal season, even though they are generally rather contained. Waterspout are frequent instead: the major dates back to 18th August 1979. Snowfalls are generally regular and plentiful on the elevations of Monte Capanne, from the end of the December to the middle of March.

From a touristic point of view, Monte Capanne is one of the most coveted destination, because it offers the chance of pleasant and relaxing walks, that allow to reach the highest peak of the island through a cable car inside and outside the Parco Nazionale dell’Arcipelago Toscano. The Mostri di pietra dell’Isola d’Elba (stone monster of the Elba island) are of great interest, and this is the destination of hikers from all over the world.