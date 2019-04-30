From Vedano Olona to Tradate on foot

A network of paths all within the Pineta Park takes you from Vedano Olona to Tradate. Twelve kilometres, all safe, on a relaxing and well-indicated walk. Once again, nature is the highlight.

We cannot really call it a walk, because of its length, but it is there for everyone, and it presents no particular difficulties. The whole route is on the flat, except for a very short descent and climb to cross a stream.

It is a very beautiful walk, surrounded by unspoilt nature that is only interrupted by a short crossing, of a few metres, to Binago, and then the road that leads to Pianbosco.

THE ROUTE

On arriving in Vedano Olona (by train, on the Trenord line from Milan and Saronno), you leave the cemetery on the left and walk around the sports field, along the cycle path. From there you enter Path VO1 and then BI1, which takes you to Binago, less than 3 km away.

You barely enter Binago, before turning into Path VS1. The first section is across meadows, and then you enter the woods, and stay in them for the following 8 km. The only spots you have be careful are the two road crossings in Pianbosco.

The route is well indicated, and follows cart tracks, and wide and well-preserved roads. You only need to be careful at the end of VS1, when you turn into VI1, where the road narrows to become a real path that descends, to cross a valley where a stream flows. After the gentle climb, you are already in the territory of Tradate. From there, it is just a little way before you enter the long “Via dei Cappuccini”, with the first 2 km still a dirt road. From there, you descend towards the town centre, coming to the church of Santo Stefano, and then the station.

USEFUL INFORMATION

THE PINETA PARK

The Pineta Park was established in 1983, by the towns and provinces it covers:

In Como Province, the towns of Appiano Gentile, Beregazzo con Figliaro, Binago, Carbonate, Castelnuovo Bozzente, Limido Comasco, Locate Varesino, Lurago Marinone, Mozzate, Oltrona San Mamette and Veniano.

In Varese Province, the towns of Tradate, Vedano Olona, Venegono Inferiore and Venegono Superiore.

The park covers an area of 4828 hectares.

The 130 km of marked paths in the Pineta Park provide a good opportunity to get to know the territory, to look at it and respect it; walking along the paths, you can more easily observe nature and the inhabitants, without damaging the wood. The paths indicated on the map of this protected area are just some of those present; the Park has chosen to highlight only the essential paths, in the belief that, in order to achieve the best conservation of the environment, excessively widespread traffic should be avoided. And visitors are invited to respect the ecosystem, without forgetting that 98% of the woods and farmland in the Park are privately owned.

TRENORD

The train is the best way to get to Vedano Olona, and from there, to head for Tradate, or Venegono if you prefer, to catch another train.