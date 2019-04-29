Lombardy Region allocates 6 million euros for tourism

The Council of Lombardy Region, with a deliberation proposed by the Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, has given the green light to the Annual Plan for the promotion of tourism and attractiveness 2019, with a total allocation of 6 million, 430 thousand euros.

“This is a measure of considerable importance, which allows us to identify the guidelines for allocating resources to a sector, tourism, which is fundamental for the economy and the employment in Lombardy,” explains the Regional Councillor for Tourism. “From the support for businesses in the tourism industry to the enhancement of territorial specificities, up to the enhancement of the destination Lombardy, the Plan aims to further strengthen the services and the quality of the offer, with the aim of making Lombardy the first Italian tourist destination,” adds the Councillor.

Specifically, the plan provides for a series of strategic areas on which to intervene, starting with the enhancement of territorial specificities and the adoption of measures to improve the appeal of Lombardy, in particular towards the European market (especially Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Russia, France, Spain, Poland and Scandinavia) and the global market, with great attention to the United States, Japan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, China and Australia.

In addition, the development of the Lombardy destination will be supported in terms of territorial marketing, stimulating synergies with other drivers of tourist attraction such as fashion and design, in order to strengthen the identity values of the regional tourism brand, contributing in fact to the development of incoming flows.

Finally, the support for the tourism sector will be guaranteed through the use of Community funds (POR FESR 2014-2020 – Asse IIII resources) for the qualification of the supply and innovation of accommodation and catering companies.