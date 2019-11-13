The features for anti-abandonment car seats according to the law

To be in compliance with the new article n. 172 of the highway code on the child safety in the car, proper anti-abandonment devices must be used.

According to the rules which come into force today, Thursday 7th November 2019 those devices that can be external or incorporated in the car seat intended for children up to 4-years-old must be in accordance with the law (the declaration of conformity must be released by the dealer) according to the following indications.

The anti-abandonment device must signal the abandonment of a child younger than 4-years-old on the vehicle on which is carried on behalf of the driver.

It must be able to start automatically with each use, without further action by the driver.

It must give a signal confirming activation to the driver.

The warning signal must be capable of attracting the driver’s attention promptly by means of appropriate visual and acoustic or visual and haptic signals (recognisable by touch, such as vibration), which are perceptible inside or outside the vehicle.

It must be able to activate the communication system (including through an automatic communication system for sending messages or calls via wireless mobile communication networks).

If the device is powered by a battery, it must signal low levels of remaining charge to the driver.

The device must be based on electronic systems with logic of use or which use specific sensors.

When interacting with the vehicle or with the specific restraint system, the device must not in any way alter its type-approval characteristics.