Dinner with middle school classmates after 43 years

They met again after 43 years. They are the classmates of the Righi middle school in via Como in Varese who organized a dinner to meet again after almost half a century.

Mauro Aimetti, a well-known guitarist, took the initiative and looked for his old classmates; of the 26 students, 14 responded to the appeal, but the class intends to meet as soon as possible in its entirety.

At the dinner on Saturday, November 28th there were homemakers, employees, musicians, labourers, someone still at work, someone else close to retirement; everyone has their passions and life experiences. There was definitely a lot to tell. These were the participants at the dinner, in strict alphabetical order, as per class register: Maria Antonetti, Enrico Bellino, Alberto Brebbia, Giorgio Canavesi, Luciano Casnati, Cristina Coppa, Loredana Mentasti, Alberto Pellegrini, Maria Grazia Pivi, Emanuela Rossato, Roberta Tamborini, Ornella Torresani, Marino Zanzi.