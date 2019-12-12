Gift ideas for Christmas: 5 great classics that are always appreciated

Christmas is coming. Are you already struggling with looking for the perfect gift for relatives, friends and acquaintances? Often you strive to find something original, but giving an unusual gift is not always a good idea. In many cases, the great classics are still the most appreciated and successful, especially if the people receiving them are ones we don’t know very well or with whom we’re not on very familiar terms. So it’s better to avoid complicating your life and play safe with a gift that will certainly be appreciated.

Today, we suggest the 5 most appreciated gifts of all time, real classics with which you will never make a bad impression.

#1 A selection of wines

If you’re invited for Christmas dinner to the home of a relative or acquaintance, one thing is for sure: with a selection of good wines, there’s no danger of leaving a poor impression! Of course, this is a great classic, but it’s unlikely not to be appreciated, unless the hosts are both teetotallers. Of course, to avoid making a bad impression, you should focus on quality, and choose a valuable product such as the wines of the 7 winery in Trentino .

#2 A classic Christmas hamper

If you have to make a gift to people that you don’t know very well and you want to be on the safe side, in addition to the classic selection of wines, you can opt for a Christmas hamper, another classic with which you’ll never make a bad impression. You can find some pre-packed hampers, but in many shops, they can prepare them to order, with the products you want: biscuits, packets of pasta, coffee, jams and so on. This is quite a common gift, but it’s unlikely not to be appreciated.

#3 A plant or a vase of flowers

Another gift that is always appreciated, especially by women and anyone that has green fingers, is a beautiful plant or a vase of flowers. If you don’t want to appear dull, avoid the classic poinsettia and choose something a little more unusual: just go to a garden centre, where you’ll be spoilt for choice. But make sure that the person receiving loves flowers and plants, otherwise the gift might be unwelcome and too demanding.

#4 A travel gift box

Today, the boxes that allow you to choose a destination from many on offer, are very popular. This is a perfect gift for anyone who loves to travel, but you must be sure that the recipients of the gift also have time to take a mini holiday, otherwise your gift might end up in a drawer and be forgotten.

#5 A solidarity gift

Another interesting idea might be a solidarity gift: a donation that you make on behalf of the recipients of the gift, who receive a personalised postcard. There are a great many associations and organisations that provide the opportunity to make a solidarity gift, and it’s worth considering this alternative.