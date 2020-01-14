Passes and access management in limited traffic zones; contract with Saronno Servizi SpA extended by six months
Saronno City Council has decided to extend the existing service contract with the company Saronno Servizi SpA, for the period January-June 2020
For managing the automatic access control and issuing passes in restricted traffic areas, Saronno City Council has decided to extend the existing service contract with Saronno Servizi SpA for the period January-June 2020.
The extension was awarded on the basis of a technical-economic quotation made by Saronno Servizi SpA (annual fee of €16,000.00 + VAT), which highlighted the synergies with the municipal offices involved in the process of managing and controlling aimed at improving and optimising the activities of issuing passes and managing fines for unauthorised access to limited traffic zones.
Also in light of the future expiry of in-house contracts, this extension will enable the council to assess contracting solutions that achieve greater management savings, with a view to optimising and improving its decision-making processes.
