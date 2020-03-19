“Free-wheeling culture”, invitations via social media
The idea, in this “muffled” moment in history, is to create a new space for cultural exchange
In these times, when the theatres are closed, the schools are closed, and all physical spaces for culture are closed, the “Compagnia del viaggio: from Liceo Manzoni to everywhere you want” continues to travel, on the Internet.
The Theatre Workshop of the Manzoni High School in Varese, with its captains, Antonella Visconti (teacher and poet), Alessandra Leonardi (teacher and film expert) and Michela Prando, actress and director of the “L’Aquilone” Social Cooperative, are setting up “Cultura a ruota libera” (“Free-wheeling culture”), a Facebook page and an Instagram page, where they invite all current and past boys and girls of the company to send videos of poems, stories, fairy tales and readings, in order not to stop culture, but rather to free it as much as possible. And for this very reason, this project will also involve the students of the “Frattini” Art High School with their philosophy teacher, Alessandra Ferrario, who are going to make their contribution with paintings, works and videos.
The founders of the group explained, “The idea, in this ‘muffled’ time in history, is to create a new space for cultural exchange that is open to all groups of young people, but not only, who want to make their contribution. What should you do? Simple! Just click on the Like button on the Facebook page ‘Cultura a ruota libera’, send us your contribution, and let culture circulate.”
Thanks go to the young designer, Denise Mazzolini, for the logo.
