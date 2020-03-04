Panoramas on lake: the spectacular view from Madonna del Sasso

It is without doubt one of the most beautiful views, where you can admire a spectacular panorama on Locarno and Lake Maggiore. The shrine of Madonna del Sasso in Orselina is a church in Ticino, particularly important for the local community and for its artistic and historical value. It was founded in 1487 by the Franciscan friar Bartolomeo, after the Virgin Mary’s apparition in this place on the eve of the 1480 Ascension. Already in the XV century it was first modified, and in the XVII century the existing structure was considerably expanded. The complex is made up of a convent, a church, some chapels and a large square with a spectacular view. Furthermore, in the complex there is a recess with a scene of the Last Supper, composed of terracotta statues. The splendid church is decorated with fascinating frescos and votive tablets.

From the site “Ascona-Locarno Turismo”: “Also the way that leads to “Monte Sacro” is already in itself an experience. From the foot of the mountain starts a Way of the Cross representing the Passion of Christ in 12 stations marked by as many chapels. Those who prefer to avoid this climb of about 20 minutes can take the comfortable cablecar towards “Orselina”. In the monastery of “Madonna del Sasso” reside even today Capuchins. Thanks to an association with Italy the Order obtained not only young monks, but also new attractions and vitality. Also the visit of “Museo Casa del Padre” is particularly interesting, inaugurated at the end of September 2016 and located in the ancient part of the monastery. Here you can discover more about life in the monastery of the Capuchins Fathers and about pilgrimage locality of the Pre-Alpine space. Among the objects exhibited we can find holy garments, religious objects, in addition to drawings and paintings of the Ticinese painter Antonio Ciseri (1821-1891)”.