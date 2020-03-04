Panoramas on lake: the spectacular view from Madonna del Sasso
The shrine of Orselina, founded in 1487 by friar Bartolomeo, is one of the most typical places of the Locarno area and an incredible panoramic viewpoint
It is without doubt one of the most beautiful views, where you can admire a spectacular panorama on Locarno and Lake Maggiore. The shrine of Madonna del Sasso in Orselina is a church in Ticino, particularly important for the local community and for its artistic and historical value. It was founded in 1487 by the Franciscan friar Bartolomeo, after the Virgin Mary’s apparition in this place on the eve of the 1480 Ascension. Already in the XV century it was first modified, and in the XVII century the existing structure was considerably expanded. The complex is made up of a convent, a church, some chapels and a large square with a spectacular view. Furthermore, in the complex there is a recess with a scene of the Last Supper, composed of terracotta statues. The splendid church is decorated with fascinating frescos and votive tablets.
From the site “Ascona-Locarno Turismo”: “Also the way that leads to “Monte Sacro” is already in itself an experience. From the foot of the mountain starts a Way of the Cross representing the Passion of Christ in 12 stations marked by as many chapels. Those who prefer to avoid this climb of about 20 minutes can take the comfortable cablecar towards “Orselina”. In the monastery of “Madonna del Sasso” reside even today Capuchins. Thanks to an association with Italy the Order obtained not only young monks, but also new attractions and vitality. Also the visit of “Museo Casa del Padre” is particularly interesting, inaugurated at the end of September 2016 and located in the ancient part of the monastery. Here you can discover more about life in the monastery of the Capuchins Fathers and about pilgrimage locality of the Pre-Alpine space. Among the objects exhibited we can find holy garments, religious objects, in addition to drawings and paintings of the Ticinese painter Antonio Ciseri (1821-1891)”.
The church is open every day from April to October in timetables: 9.30-12.30 / 13.00-17.00.
More information here
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Traffico di mascherine nelle stazioni e su internet
Felice su 15 kg di cocaina purissima nel doppiofondo, in manette insospettabile
Ettore Muti su 15 kg di cocaina purissima nel doppiofondo, in manette insospettabile
Chicca Lucio Rovera su Non solo Ghirla: tutte le proposte a distanza per i bimbi dell'asilo
carlo196 su La Regione ha bisogno di personale: l'Insubria laurea 9 infermieri
Ettore Muti su È morto Ernesto Cardenal
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.